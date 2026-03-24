Delhi Budget Offers Hope To Gig Workers, Mumbai Unions Call For Replication

Mumbai labour groups call for adoption of Delhi’s gig worker welfare initiatives | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 24: The Delhi government’s latest Budget announcement focusing on gig and platform workers has drawn attention in Mumbai, with labour groups urging similar measures for the city’s rapidly growing gig economy.

Delhi announces welfare measures for gig workers

On Tuesday, the Government of Delhi unveiled provisions aimed at improving the welfare of gig workers, including the formation of a dedicated Gig Workers Welfare Board, access to restrooms, and assurances around social security. The move is expected to benefit nearly 1.3 million workers in the national capital.

Union welcomes move with cautious optimism

Welcoming the development, the Gig & Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) said the announcement marks a significant step towards formal recognition of gig workers.

"For the first time, workers may be able to register themselves under a structured system, potentially enabling access to long-demanded social security benefits," said Nirmal Gorana, national coordinator, GIPSWU.

However, union representatives in Mumbai expressed cautious optimism. They pointed out that, despite the intent, the absence of a clear legislative framework and implementation roadmap raises concerns. Key questions around the nature, timeline, and extent of benefits remain unanswered.

Concerns over accessibility of facilities

The Delhi government has also proposed rest facilities at locations where Atal Canteen Scheme centres are operational, offering basic amenities such as food and mobile charging. While this has been welcomed in principle, concerns have been raised over accessibility, as many such centres may be located far from key delivery and pick-up zones.

Mumbai-based gig worker groups highlighted that similar challenges would arise locally unless facilities are established closer to high-demand areas such as warehouses, retail hubs, and major delivery clusters.

Call for Maharashtra policy on gig workers

Labour advocates in the city are now calling on the Maharashtra government to take note of Delhi’s initiative and introduce a comprehensive policy tailored to the needs of gig workers in Mumbai, ensuring both accessibility and enforceable benefits.

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“The intent is encouraging, but implementation will be key,” union representatives said, urging authorities to move beyond announcements and deliver concrete protections for gig workers.

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