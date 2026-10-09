Delhi-Bound Trains From Mumbai Rescheduled, Several Services Cancelled Over Anticipated Traffic Congestion | IANS

Mumbai, Oct 9: Two Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express trains departing from Mumbai have been rescheduled, and an express service cancelled by the Western Railway on Friday, a decision coming on the eve of the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest in the national capital.

Western Railway said it has rescheduled the Mumbai Central-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (12951) and the Mumbai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express (12953) by five hours and cancelled the Bandra Terminus-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express (12247).

New Delhi: Indian Railways has cancelled and rescheduled several trains which were to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations on October 10, in view of anticipated severe road traffic congestion around the stations amid the proposed CJP protest(Visuals from Nizamuddin railway station) — IANS (@ians_india) October 9, 2026

Four additional express trains cancelled

Apart from this, the WR has also cancelled Dr Ambedkar Nagar-New Delhi Express (20155), Indore-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express (09309), the Indore-New Delhi Express (12415) and Sabarmati-New Delhi Express (12957), it said.

The decision was taken in view of anticipated severe road traffic congestion around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations on October 10, following a Railway Board communication, the notification said.

Railway authorities have advised passengers to verify updated train schedules before starting their journeys.

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Protest planned at Jantar Mantar

The Cockroach Janata Party has planned a massive protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who is facing allegations of voter-list tampering under the guise of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and of bypassing his two colleagues to alter Form 6, a key document to register as a voter.

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