Delhi-Bound Trains From Mumbai Rescheduled, Several Services Cancelled Over Anticipated Traffic Congestion

Mumbai, Oct 9: Two Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express trains departing from Mumbai have been rescheduled, and an express service cancelled by the Western Railway on Friday, a decision coming on the eve of the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest in the national capital.
Western Railway said it has rescheduled the Mumbai Central-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (12951) and the Mumbai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express (12953) by five hours and cancelled the Bandra Terminus-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express (12247).
Four additional express trains cancelled
Apart from this, the WR has also cancelled Dr Ambedkar Nagar-New Delhi Express (20155), Indore-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express (09309), the Indore-New Delhi Express (12415) and Sabarmati-New Delhi Express (12957), it said.
The decision was taken in view of anticipated severe road traffic congestion around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations on October 10, following a Railway Board communication, the notification said.
Railway authorities have advised passengers to verify updated train schedules before starting their journeys.
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Protest planned at Jantar Mantar
The Cockroach Janata Party has planned a massive protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who is facing allegations of voter-list tampering under the guise of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and of bypassing his two colleagues to alter Form 6, a key document to register as a voter.
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