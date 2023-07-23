 Defence Select Committe Of UK House Of Commons Visits Mumbai
Members of the Defence Select Committee of the United Kingdom House of Commons visited Mumbai to better understand the current situation in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean Region and assess how the UK could contribute towards ensuring security in the region, the Navy said.

FPJ News Service
Updated: Sunday, July 23, 2023, 01:17 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Members of the Defence Select Committee of the United Kingdom House of Commons visited Mumbai to better understand the current situation in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean Region and assess how the UK could contribute towards ensuring security in the region, the Navy said. The delegation, led by chairman of the committee Tobias Ellwood, MP, The delegation also visited the latest indigenous destroyer INS Mormugao.

Studying In US, UK, Germany? Expert Breaks Down Important Scholarships For Indian Students
article-image

