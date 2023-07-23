Defence Select Committe Of UK House Of Commons Visits Mumbai

Representational image |

Members of the Defence Select Committee of the United Kingdom House of Commons visited Mumbai to better understand the current situation in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean Region and assess how the UK could contribute towards ensuring security in the region, the Navy said. The delegation, led by chairman of the committee Tobias Ellwood, MP, The delegation also visited the latest indigenous destroyer INS Mormugao.

