Studying In US, UK, Germany? Expert Breaks Down Important Scholarships For Indian Students

Studying abroad can be a rewarding and enriching experience for Indian students who want to pursue higher education in different fields and disciplines. However it can also be expensive, especially in countries with high tuition fees, living costs, or exchange rates. Therefore, many Indian students look for scholarships and financial aid options that can help them make overseas education more affordable.

Scholarships and financial aid can cover part or all of the expenses related to studying abroad, such as tuition fees, living expenses, travel costs, books, or other miscellaneous costs. Scholarships and financial aid can be offered by various sources, such as governments, universities, organisations, foundations, or individuals.

Government-Sponsored Scholarships

1. Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Scholarships: ICCR scholarships are offered by the Indian government to international students from various countries, including India. These scholarships cover tuition fees, living expenses, and healthcare, among other benefits, and are available for undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in diverse fields.

Eligibility -

Applicants must be Indian citizens.

They should have a good academic record and meet the specific eligibility requirements of the foreign university or institution they wish to attend.

ICCR scholarships are available for undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in various fields.

2. Ministry of Education Scholarships: India’s Ministry of Education also extends financial aid to students looking to study overseas. These scholarships are typically awarded based on academic merit and are available for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Eligibility -

Applicants must be Indian nationals.

Scholarships are typically awarded based on academic merit, and candidates should demonstrate outstanding academic achievements.

Both undergraduate and postgraduate students can apply for these scholarships.

Country-Specific Scholarships

1. Commonwealth Scholarships: The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the UK offers scholarships to Indian students pursuing master's or doctoral degrees in the UK. These scholarships cover tuition fees, living allowances, and other necessary expenses.

Eligibility -

Candidates must be Indian citizens.

Scholarships are available for master's or doctoral programs in the UK.

Academic excellence, as well as potential to contribute to the development of their home country, are important criterias for the selection.

2. DAAD Scholarships: The German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) provides scholarships to Indian students pursuing higher education in Germany. These scholarships support a wide range of academic disciplines and degree levels.

Eligibility -

Indian students who have completed their bachelor's degree are eligible to apply for DAAD scholarships.

Applicants must meet specific academic requirements set by the German universities they wish to attend.

DAAD scholarships support a wide range of academic disciplines and degree levels.

University-Specific Scholarships:

1. Fulbright-Nehru Scholarships: Administered by the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF), the Fulbright-Nehru scholarships offer financial assistance to outstanding Indian students and scholars pursuing master's or doctoral degrees in the United States.

Eligibility -

Indian citizens who have completed their undergraduate degree and demonstrate exceptional academic and leadership qualities are eligible.

These scholarships are available for master's or doctoral programs in the United States.

2. Clarendon Scholarships: The University of Oxford's Clarendon Scholarships provide financial aid to exceptionally talented Indian students across various disciplines.

Eligibility -

Indian students applying to the University of Oxford for any postgraduate course are eligible to apply for Clarendon Scholarships.

Selection is based on academic merit, and candidates should have a strong academic background.

Non-Governmental Scholarships

1. Tata Scholarships for Cornell University: The Tata Education and Development Trust awards scholarships to Indian students applying to Cornell University for undergraduate studies. This scholarship covers the full demonstrated financial need of the selected candidates.

Eligibility -

Applicants must be Indian students applying for undergraduate studies at Cornell University.

Candidates must demonstrate financial need to be considered for this scholarship.

2. Inlaks Scholarships: The Inlaks Foundation offers scholarships to Indian students seeking to pursue postgraduate studies at leading global universities. These scholarships encompass a diverse range of fields, including sciences, humanities, and fine arts.

Eligibility -

Indian citizens under 30 years of age are eligible to apply for Inlaks Scholarships.

These scholarships are available for postgraduate studies at leading global universities in various fields.

Corporate Scholarships

1. Stanford Reliance Dhirubhai Fellowships: Stanford Graduate School of Business collaborates with Reliance Industries Limited to offer fellowships to Indian students admitted to Stanford's MBA program.

Eligibility -

Indian citizens who have been admitted to the Stanford MBA program are eligible to apply.

Candidates must demonstrate strong leadership potential and academic excellence.

2. HSBC Scholarship for India: HSBC Bank provides scholarships to Indian students applying for full-time master's programs in the UK, USA, Canada, or Australia.

Eligibility -

Applicants must be Indian students applying for full-time master's programs in the UK, USA, Canada, or Australia.

Candidates should meet the specific eligibility criteria set by the respective universities.

Conclusion

Studying abroad can be a rewarding and enriching experience for Indian students who want to pursue higher education in different fields and disciplines. However, studying abroad can also be quite expensive, especially in countries with high tuition fees, living costs, or exchange rates. Therefore, many Indian students look for scholarships and financial aid options that can help them reduce the financial burden of studying abroad and make it more affordable for them.

The author is CEO, Swadesh Inc, a neobank for Indian students and immigrants heading to the United States.

