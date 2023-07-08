These Three Countries Are Emerging As Major Study Destinations For Indian Students

Karunn Kandoi I |

With continued interest in studying abroad, Indian students are actively seeking educational opportunities beyond their homeland. In 2022, the number of Indian students studying abroad reached a record high, with approximately 7,50,000 students emigrating for their education, according to Statista.

While traditional study destinations like the United States and the United Kingdom still attract Indian students, there has been a noticeable shift towards emerging destinations. Countries including Germany, Ireland, and Canada provide academic excellence, cultural diversity, and promising career prospects. In this article, we cover the leading destinations that Indian students should consider for their global academic journey.

Ireland

Known for its welcoming atmosphere, vibrant culture, and affordable education system, Ireland is attracting a growing number of Indian students. Compared to other popular study destinations, tuition fees in Ireland are generally lower, and the cost of living is reasonable compared to countries like the United States or the United Kingdom. With all of its universities ranking among the top 3% globally, Ireland's institutions provide high-quality education, extensive research opportunities, and worldwide recognition. Trinity College Dublin, University College Dublin, and University College Cork are a few of Ireland’s esteemed universities.

After graduating from Irish universities, students can pursue the ‘Stay Back Option’, which allows them to stay in Ireland for up to two years and seek employment. This offers a valuable chance to gain practical experience and explore career prospects in Ireland's thriving job market, which is particularly strong in sectors such as technology, finance, pharmaceuticals, and engineering. In addition to the post-study work opportunities, Ireland has a favorable immigration policy that supports international graduates in their transition to a work visa. The Irish government offers the ‘Graduate Scheme’ and the ‘Critical Skills Employment Permit’, which facilitate the employment and long-term settlement of skilled graduates.

Canada

Canada has seen a consistent rise in the influx of Indian students, with over 2.2 lakh Indian study permit holders studying in Canadian colleges in 2019. There are currently more than 3 lakh Indian students in Canada, making up 34 per cent of the country’s foreign student population.

Canada’s education system is robust, offering degrees and diplomas across a wide variety of courses. The cost of education is comparatively cheaper in Canada, and there are various scholarships and financial assistance programmes specifically designed to support international students.

Canada is home to several prestigious universities and colleges such as the University of Toronto, McGill University, University of British Columbia, and University of Waterloo, which consistently rank among the best in the world. These institutions offer a wide range of programs, and research opportunities, providing Indian students with diverse options to pursue their desired fields of study.

The Canadian government provides a post-graduation work permit (PGWP) that allows eligible students to work in Canada for up to three years after they graduate. This provides valuable practical experience that can contribute to the eligibility criteria for permanent residency in Canada, providing a pathway to immigration for Indian students who wish to build their future in the country.

Germany

Germany has emerged as a prime destination for Indian students due to its academic excellence, affordable education, and abundant career opportunities. One of the key factors driving Indian students to choose Germany is its affordable education system. Public universities in Germany either have no tuition fees or minimal administrative fees, making education accessible without hefty expenses. Even private universities have significantly lower tuition fees compared to other destinations. German universities are increasingly offering English-taught degrees, meaning Germany’s population will only increase.

Germany has more than 10 institutions that are listed in top 200 QS world university rankings 2023. Institutions like Technical University of Munich, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, Heidelberg University, and RWTH Aachen University consistently rank among the best in the world. These institutions offer a diverse range of programs, ensuring students have ample options to pursue their desired area of study.

The country has a thriving job market with a strong demand for skilled professionals. After graduation, students can extend their residence permit for up to 18 months to seek employment. This provides a valuable chance to gain practical experience and explore career prospects in Germany or elsewhere in Europe. Additionally, Germany's favorable immigration policies allow international graduates to stay and work in the country for a longer duration.

The ‘Job Seeker Visa’ allows students to search for a job for up to six months after graduation, and if they get a job relevant to their field of study, they can transition to a work visa. Encouragingly, the stay rate (those who remain in the country to work or immigrate after their studies) of international students in Germany is the highest in the world behind Canada. Nearly 40% of all international students in Germany end up immigrating there.

The author is the Chief Experience Officer at ApplyBoard