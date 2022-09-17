A guide for going back to campus life abroad

After adapting to a remote learning environment, the educational landscape is once again shifting. More colleges and universities are reinstating in-person teaching, and many students are returning to campuses after an extended absence. Moving to college is an exciting time, but it’s full of mixed emotions. Always remember to be patient; it will take some time for you to adjust to a new country and study on campus. Try to be kind to yourself during this transition.

Whether it's the first year of your post-secondary studies, or you're an existing student and are headed to campus for the first time, these tips will help you feel confident and comfortable when you return to campus or start your study abroad journey.

Karunn Kandoi |

Create a Schedule

During the lockdown, students had more flexibility with their daily schedule since they did not have to plan and attend many of the things they would typically do studying in person on campus. With remote learning, students could spend less time on commuting, meal preparation, and on-campus events.

Many students will find it beneficial to make a timetable to transition successfully from home classrooms to classrooms on campus. Making a daily schedule will help you get into a routine of managing your time more efficiently. In addition to studying, working part-time, and participating in extracurricular activities, remember to budget time for daily tasks like cooking. Schedule time to prepare healthy snacks and meals, and for relaxation as well.

Maintain a good balance between your studies, everyday responsibilities, and downtime to prevent burnout. It's important to create a schedule that makes you feel your best, including a wake-up routine, study time, and regular sleep rituals.

To better organise your task list and stay on top of your duties, try using free online student planner apps or organisers and journals. By using these tools, you can plan and allocate time for impending key events, such as examinations and assignments.

Make Friends and Network

You'll have many opportunities to grow your social circle as an international student. It's important to push yourself outside of your comfort zone if you want to get the most out of your study abroad experience. Taking classes on campus helps you connect with your classmates and professors, and helps you build friendships outside of the classroom.

Making friends from different cultures and backgrounds can help you develop a broader perspective. Be open to meeting new people and forming new friendships during your studies. The connections you make while studying abroad can serve as your support system while you are away from home.

Ask for Help

You will not only be adjusting to a new country, but also readjusting to studying in person once again after a long break. It is natural to feel overwhelmed at times, so make sure to ask for help. A lot of colleges and universities have counsellors on campus to help students deal with their personal and professional challenges. If you are not comfortable talking to a counsellor, reach out to your peers and professors.

Whether you're daunted by your workload or would like advice on how to manage your studies, reach out to an instructor who's offered office hours, a friend you trust on campus, or even a friend back home. You will discover that there is power in asking for assistance when you need it and that individuals you contact will often make every effort to assist you.

Spend More Time on Campus

If you have the chance to return to on-campus studying, it’s a good idea to try to make the most of this opportunity. There are usually a variety of events, meetups, and other on-campus activities held throughout the week. Join groups that you’re passionate about and be open to meeting other participants. This is a great way to form connections and make new friends. Joining clubs and activities you're passionate about can help you meet others who share similar interests and goals.

Studying abroad is an amazing opportunity to see the world and grow as a person. You will look back at this time with joy later in life, so make the most of your time abroad—and don’t forget to have fun.

(The author is the India Head of ApplyBoard, a Canadian Edtech company that helps international students apply for post-secondary studies abroad)