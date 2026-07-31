'Deeply Saddened': PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Bhiwandi Building Collapse Tragedy; Announces Ex-Gratia Of ₹2 Lakh For Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. |

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the loss to the families affected by the tragic building collapse in Bhiwandi that killed nine people. He stated that the families of those who lost their loved ones in the tragedy would be provided with ex gratia assistance of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

Taking to his X account (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of lives due to the building collapse in Thane, Maharashtra. In this tragic incident, my condolences are with the grieving families. My prayers are that the injured in this accident recover as soon as possible.”

महाराष्ट्रात ठाणे येथे इमारत कोसळून झालेल्या जीवितहानीच्या वृत्ताने अत्यंत दुःख झाले. या दुःखद प्रसंगात माझ्या सहवेदना शोकाकुल कुटुंबांसोबत आहेत. या दुर्घटनेतील जखमी लवकरात लवकर बरे होवोत हीच प्रार्थना.



या दुर्घटनेत मृत्यू झालेल्या व्यक्तींच्या कुटुंबियांना प्रधानमंत्री सहायता… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 31, 2026

Modi further announced that those seriously injured in the incident would also receive compensation of Rs 50,000.

Rescue operation underway

Late on Thursday night, a four-storey portion of the B-Wing of Kohinoor Apartment in Gangaramwadi, Bhandari Compound, in Bhiwandi, suddenly collapsed, triggering panic among locals.

Upon receiving information about the tragedy, rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF), Fire Brigade, local police, and the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), rushed to the scene and immediately launched rescue operations.

According to the latest reports, the death toll in the incident has risen to nine from three reported earlier in the day, while the rescue operation continues. Meanwhile, one eyewitness stated that the incident occurred at around 11.30 pm, when a loud crashing sound echoed through the locality before a major portion of the building came crashing down.

Probe ordered into collapse

भिवंडीत एक इमारत कोसळून झालेल्या दुर्घटनेत काही लोकांचा मृत्यू झाल्याची घटना अतिशय दुर्दैवी आहे. मी त्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो. या कुटुंबियांच्या दुःखात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत.

या प्रकरणात तत्काळ गुन्हा दाखल करून दोषींवर कठोर कारवाई करण्यात यावी, असे आदेश महापालिका… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 31, 2026

Concurrently, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also ordered a thorough investigation into the matter and directed authorities to register an FIR against those responsible for the tragedy.