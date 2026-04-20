Debris-Littered Road Divider Near Airport Raises Safety Concerns, Netizen Demands Action

Debris-Littered Road Divider Near Airport Raises Safety Concerns, Sparks Cleanup Calls |

Mumbai: A stretch near the airport road has come under scrutiny after a photo showing a divider littered with debris, stones and construction waste surfaced online, drawing attention to the poor condition of public spaces in one of the city’s key entry points.

The image shared by X user 'Mohandas Pai', shared with an appeal to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has reignited concerns over civic neglect, bad road surfaces and the urgent need for a large-scale cleanup drive across Mumbai’s suburbs.

Request CM ⁦@Dev_Fadnavis⁩ to have Mumbai cleaned up- debris all over in suburb, roads with bad surfaces. Needs a massive one time cleanup. Mumbai is India’s biggest city- needs more care! (Photo from airport road) very sad to see this in a great city! pic.twitter.com/F6HFp5I7RN — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) April 20, 2026

The visual shows a road divider filled with loose stones and rubble, creating an unkempt and unsafe appearance along a prominent route frequently used by residents, visitors and those travelling to and from the airport.

The debris has also triggered concerns over road safety. Loose stones and waste lying along dividers and roadsides can pose risks to motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, while also reflecting broader worries over maintenance standards in high-traffic zones.

The poor surface condition of roads in the suburbs has been flagged repeatedly by commuters, and the latest image has added to calls for authorities to go beyond patchwork fixes and undertake a proper one-time citywide cleanup and repair exercise.

Given the location’s visibility, the sight has also raised questions about the city’s upkeep and the impression such scenes leave on people arriving in Mumbai. Many view airport roads as among the first markers of a city’s condition, making the neglect of such stretches even more glaring.

The appeal accompanying the post urged the government to take stronger action to restore Mumbai’s roads and public spaces, stressing that the country’s biggest city deserves far better care and attention.

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