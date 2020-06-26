Deaths outside hospitals not added to the mortality tally: Ex-CM

Charging that deaths of COVID-19 patients that occurred outside hospitals had not been accounted for in the system, Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said 1,000 such deaths in Mumbai had not been taken on record so far.

Death certificates in such cases had been issued by the ward officers or those concerned, but their figures were yet to be revealed, he charged.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Thursday, Fadnavis has said showing these figures gradually in the mortalities to keep the fatality numbers artificially low was a bad strategy.

"In Mumbai, the deaths of those patients that occurred outside the hospitals has not been shown (in the records) so far... my information suggests that in the last three to three and a half months, at least 1,000 such deaths have taken place in Mumbai, but have not been taken on record so far. A primary compilation has identified at least 450 such deaths so far," he said in the letter.