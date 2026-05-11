Death Trap In Plain Sight: Bhiwandi ST Depot Crumbling Amid Official Neglect, Thousands At Risk

Bhiwandi ST Depot continues operations despite severe structural damage, raising safety fears among thousands of daily commuters and MSRTC staff | File Photo

Bhiwandi, May 11: The condition of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC) Bhiwandi ST Depot has deteriorated into a major public safety concern, with thousands of daily commuters and transport employees forced to use a dangerously dilapidated structure that civic authorities had reportedly declared hazardous years ago.

Decades-old depot turns into safety hazard

Established on March 20, 1972, the Bhiwandi ST Depot was inaugurated by then MSRTC board member Krishnarao Dhulap. After more than five decades of operation, the building has now turned into what commuters describe as a “crumbling ruin” due to prolonged neglect, lack of structural maintenance and administrative apathy.

The depot serves as a vital transport hub connecting Bhiwandi with Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Vasai, Shahapur, Wada and several rural and tribal regions. Daily wage labourers, students, office-goers and villagers depend heavily on the facility, with nearly 10,000 to 12,000 passengers travelling through the depot every day and monthly footfall estimated at over three lakh commuters.

Bhiwandi ST Depot continues operations despite severe structural damage, raising safety fears among thousands of daily commuters and MSRTC staff | File Photo

However, the depot’s current condition has sparked fear among passengers and employees alike. Large cracks have developed in pillars and walls, plaster continues to peel off from ceilings, and exposed iron reinforcement rods can be seen protruding from multiple sections of the slabs. Several portions of the structure reportedly leak heavily during monsoon, allowing water seepage deep into the walls and weakening the building further.

Passengers waiting for buses remain under constant fear that portions of the ceiling could collapse at any moment. According to depot staff and commuters, incidents of plaster and slab fragments falling inside the premises have occurred repeatedly over the years. In one recent incident, a staff member narrowly escaped serious injury after a chunk of plaster reportedly fell on his shoulder.

Despite such repeated warnings, no substantial repair or redevelopment work has been initiated.

Passengers allege authorities ignored danger notices

What has intensified public anger is the allegation that the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation had already declared the structure dangerous and issued notices regarding its condition. Yet, transport operations continue uninterrupted from the same building, exposing both commuters and employees to significant risk.

The poor condition of passenger amenities has further added to the crisis. The depot’s waiting area remains dirty and poorly maintained, while many cement and tiled benches are broken or unusable. Due to unhygienic surroundings and fear of falling debris, several passengers prefer standing rather than sitting inside the premises.

The toilet facilities are in an appalling condition. Commuters alleged that most washrooms lack regular water supply and cleaning. Foul smell, accumulated dirt, fungus-covered taps and unhygienic surroundings have made the toilets nearly unusable. Passengers, especially women, elderly citizens and children, are among the worst affected.

The absence of drinking water has emerged as another serious concern.

Though a social organisation had reportedly once started a water facility for passengers, it has now become defunct due to lack of maintenance. The canteen inside the depot has also remained shut for several days, leaving travellers from remote tribal and rural areas with no access to basic refreshments or potable water while waiting for buses.

Employees forced to work under unsafe conditions

The situation of ST employees, particularly drivers and conductors, appears equally distressing. Staff members undertaking long-distance routes allegedly have no proper resting facility. Many are forced to sleep on broken flooring or in dusty halls on the first floor of the depot building, using old banners or dirty cloth pieces as makeshift bedding.

Employees also complained about unhygienic bathrooms, irregular cleaning and water shortages in staff washrooms. According to sources, workers are compelled to continue operating under unsafe conditions due to fear of administrative pressure and possible action from senior officials if complaints are raised openly.

Apart from the deteriorating infrastructure, security concerns inside the depot have also increased. Commuters alleged that incidents of pickpocketing are frequent due to inadequate surveillance and poor security management. Stray dogs roaming freely inside the premises have added to passenger discomfort and safety concerns, particularly during late-night hours.

Passengers have also raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of buses operating from the depot. While around 10 buses are reportedly new, most of the fleet is old and frequently breaks down during journeys, causing inconvenience to commuters and operational stress for employees.

Another issue highlighted by employees involves diesel buses converted into CNG-operated vehicles. Drivers alleged that excessive heat generated near the driving section causes severe discomfort during long journeys, with some even complaining of heat-related burns near their legs while operating buses.

Citizens demand urgent redevelopment before monsoon

Reacting to the worsening condition of the depot, Samajwadi Party State Secretary Riyaz Azmi demanded that the Maharashtra government immediately undertake redevelopment and complete renovation of the Bhiwandi ST Depot. He warned that if urgent repairs are not carried out, a major tragedy cannot be ruled out, particularly during the upcoming monsoon season when the weakened structure may become even more dangerous.

Regular commuter and advocate Salim Yusuf Sheikh also expressed serious concern over the present condition of the depot. He stated that the infrastructure has deteriorated to an alarming level and said that an accident can happen at any time due to damaged slabs, cracked pillars and complete neglect of maintenance work.

Ironically, the worsening state of the Bhiwandi depot stands in stark contrast to the Maharashtra government and MSRTC’s “Balasaheb Thackeray Clean and Beautiful Bus Stand Campaign”, launched to improve cleanliness, beautification and passenger facilities at bus depots across the state. Commuters claim the Bhiwandi depot has completely failed to reflect the objectives of the campaign.

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With the monsoon season approaching, commuters and transport employees fear that the already weakened structure may become even more vulnerable. Citizens have now demanded immediate structural audit, emergency repairs and long-term redevelopment of the depot before a major tragedy occurs.

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