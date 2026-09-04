Death Certificate Of Former Cop Ashwini Bidre-Gore Issued After Months Of Delay Following Court Order

Panvel Civic Body Delays Death Certificate Of Former API Ashwini Bidre-Gore Despite Tehsildar Order |

Navi Mumbai: After months of delay and repeated visits to the Panvel Municipal Corporation, the death certificate of former assistant police inspector Ashwini Bidre-Gore was finally issued to her family on Friday.

Document Delay Affected Daughter’s Benefits

The certificate was issued following a prolonged dispute over the registration of Bidre’s death, which had been established as homicidal by the Additional Sessions Court, Panvel. Her husband, Raju Gore, had been pursuing the matter with the civic administration after the absence of the certificate created difficulties for their daughter Suchi in accessing government and service-related benefits as well as pursuing her higher education.

The Additional Sessions Court, Panvel, in its judgment delivered on April 21, 2025, held that Bidre had died a homicidal death on April 11, 2016. Subsequently, Panvel Executive Magistrate and Tehsildar Minal Bhamare-Bhosale, in an order issued on July 31, 2026, directed the Panvel Municipal Corporation’s birth and death registration department to record Bidre’s death in the 2016-17 register and issue the death certificate to the applicant immediately.

Family Submitted Documents For Registration

Despite the order, Gore had alleged that the certificate was not issued for several weeks. He had submitted the Tehsildar’s order, the court judgment, police reports and more than 400 pages of supporting documents to the municipal corporation. He had also travelled from Kolhapur to Panvel twice to follow up with civic officials.

The delay had prompted Gore to question the civic administration’s handling of the matter, particularly as the court had already established the circumstances of Bidre’s death.

Gore Expresses Relief After Long Wait

“I have finally received the death certificate today. It has taken a long time and considerable effort to get this basic document. The delay had caused serious difficulties for my daughter, particularly with regard to her education and other benefits. I am relieved that the certificate has finally been issued,” Gore said.

Bidre’s murder had triggered widespread outrage across Maharashtra. The Additional Sessions Court subsequently sentenced dismissed police inspector Abhay Kurundkar and the other accused to life imprisonment in the case. The police department has also acknowledged the murder.

The issuance of the death certificate now brings an end to the immediate administrative hurdle faced by Bidre’s family in officially recording her death and accessing documents and benefits linked to it.

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