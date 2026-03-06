'Dead Body Held Hostage': Man Accuses Mumbai's HCG Hospital Of Withholding Deceased Patient Over Unpaid Bill - WATCH

'Kept The Dead Body Hostage' Man Alleges HCG Hospital Is Withholding Body Over Unpaid Bill | Representative Image

Mumbai: A video circulating on social media has sparked concern after a man alleged that a hospital in Borivali has refused to hand over a deceased patient’s body to the family due to pending medical bills. The incident is said to have taken place at HCG Hospital located in I.C. Colony, Borivali.

In a video shared by user Vinod Pal, the man appeals to the Mumbai Police for help, claiming that the hospital detained a body for six hours after the family was unable to immediately clear the bill.

According to him, the patient had earlier received mediclaim approval of ₹5 lakh during treatment. However, the patient passed away. The man alleged that instead of discussing the cause of the patient’s death with the family, hospital authorities began asking about the pending payment. He claimed that the hospital has ‘held the body hostage’ because the family could not immediately pay an additional amount of approximately ₹1–2 lakh.

After the hospital refused to hand over the body, the police were called, who also advised the family to clear the bill. When the police arrived, the family offered to provide a written guarantee assuring that the remaining amount would be paid and requested that the body be handed over to the mother of the deceased.

However, the police allegedly stated that they could not interfere in the matter and would only step in if the situation escalated into a law-and-order issue. The man further alleged that the police indirectly warned the family against creating trouble.

Finally, he added that if the authorities did not intervene within the next hour, the family would refuse to take the body altogether.

Responding to the complaint on social media, Mumbai Police said that the matter had been escalated to senior officials at the Borivali Police Station for further action. Vinod Pal responded to the police update, urging authorities to ensure a swift and impartial investigation. He stated that detaining a dead body due to an unpaid hospital bill is a serious and inhuman issue and called for strict action to prevent such incidents in the future.

The identity of the man seen in the video is unknown, and it is not clear whether he is associated with the deceased’s family.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/