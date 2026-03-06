'America Murdabad, Israel Murdabad' Slogans Chanted During Protest Held In Mumbai's Malad Over Ali Khamenei's Death; Viral Video |

A video from the Malwani area of Malad West in Mumbai has gone viral on social media, showing a group of people raising slogans against the United States and Israel amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In the video, a crowd can be seen holding placards and posters of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei while protesting against the US and Israel. Protesters were heard chanting slogans such as “America Murdabad” and “Israel Murdabad,” expressing anger over the reported death of the Iranian leader.

The death of the Iranian cleric, who served as the Supreme Leader of Iran for decades, has triggered widespread mourning among sections of the Shia community across several parts of the country.

Meanwhile, a separate protest was organised in Mumbai’s Govandi area earlier this week by the Govandi Muslim Youth Front. The group had initially planned to hold a gathering at Ambedkar Ground to condemn the killing of Khamenei. However, police reportedly denied permission for the protest at the ground.

According to lawyer Abid Abbas Sayyed, the demonstrators then shifted to an internal road nearby, where nearly 500 to 600 people assembled to express their protest. Members of the organisation stated that more demonstrations may be organised in the coming days to condemn the killing of the Shia cleric.

Several religious leaders also reacted strongly to the development. Shia cleric Syed Saif Abbas Naqvi criticised the United States and Israel, alleging that their actions had pushed the Middle East towards a wider conflict. He said the death of Khamenei was a deeply saddening moment for the Muslim community.

Similarly, Maulana Yasoob Abbas, General Secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, condemned the assassination and described it as a severe blow to Shia Muslims across the world. Calling Khamenei a “martyr,” Abbas said the killing represented not just the death of an individual but an attack on the leadership of the Islamic world.

He further criticised the strikes on Iran, stating that the attacks during the holy month of Ramadan had also resulted in civilian casualties, including schoolchildren. Abbas termed the incident a “crime against humanity” and urged the international community to intervene to prevent further escalation. The developments come as tensions between Iran, the United States and Israel continue to escalate, raising fears of a broader conflict in the region.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/