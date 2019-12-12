Dead body found in Thane creek

Thane: The body of a 20-year old man has been found in a creek in Thane city, police said on Wednesday.

The man has been identified as Sagir Hussain Saif Ul Islam (20), who was resident of Gaimukh Retibunder area in Thane. He worked as labourer, taking sand from the creek and transporting it to a dumper.

Anil Deshmukh, senior police inspector from Kapurbawadi police station, said, “On Monday, a missing person complaint was registered at Kasarwadavli police station.

He suffered from epilepsia while he was in working at the creek site. He fell down in the creek and his body was washed away. Other labourers alerted the police about it.”

His dead body was found in Kolshet creek on Wednesday and handed over to Kapurbawdi Police. “A passerby spotted the body floating in the Kolshet creek and alerted the police,” an official at Kapurbawadi police station said.

The body was later fished out and sent for postmortem to Civil Hospital in Thane.