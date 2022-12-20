DCP Suresh Mengde takes up post of new Chief Vigilance Officer of CIDCO

CIDCO Bhavan | Photo: Representative

Navi Mumbai: Shashikant Mahavarkar, Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has been transferred and in his place, Deputy Commissioner of Police Suresh Mengde from Meera Bhyander Vasai Virar has been appointed.

Interestingly, the post of Chief Vigilance Officer of CIDCO is of the rank of Additional Director General of Police. However, the post has been demoted and Deputy Commissioner Mengde has been appointed to that post.

Important post for transparency in governance

The position of Chief Vigilance Officer is considered important in terms of transparent governance in CIDCO. The then managing director of CIDCO, Sanjay Bhatia, had created this post at the insistence of the Maharashtra government.

CIDCO Managing Director Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee had entrusted Mahavarkar with the additional charge of Unauthorized Construction Control Department. Similarly, some other services of CIDCO were also brought under the jurisdiction of the Chief Vigilance Department. Now, replacing Mahavarkar, Mengde, who previously worked as Deputy Commissioner in Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate, has been appointed as Chief Vigilance Officer of CIDCO.