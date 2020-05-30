Days after transferring senior PI of Nagpada, MLA Abu Azmi and Rais Shaikh booked

Samajwadi party MLAs Abu Asim Azmi and Rais Shaikh were booked for protesting outside Nagpada police station on Tuesday night. The development came a day after a senior police inspector (PI) of Nagpada police was transferred, which led to criticism.

Protestors threatened to transfer the senior PI Shalini Sharma. On Thursday, Sharma was transferred to Chembur police station, while Chembur police station's senior PI replaced Sharma. The transfer received a lot of flak on social media. Senior police officials maintained that Sharma herself had asked for the transfer.

According to the police, Azami and Shaikh, along with their followers, sat on protest outside Nagpada police station on Tuesday night. They were protesting against the alleged mistreatment to the migrant workers and demanded the suspension of the senior PI.

Following the uproar after her transfer, Azami and Shaikh were booked, along with their 20 to 25 party workers, for allegedly protesting against senior inspector Shalini Sharma of Nagpada police station.

The protesters were booked under the IPC sections of rioting, criminal intimidation, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, lockdown violations, and not following social distancing guidelines amidst the lockdown. Sections of the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act were also applied . No arrests have been made so far.