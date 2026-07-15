Days After Saki Naka Death, Another Open Manhole Without Barricades Spotted In Mumbai's Chandivali; PHOTOS |

Mumbai: Days after a man lost his life after falling into an open manhole in Mumbai's Saki Naka, another uncovered manhole without any barricading has been spotted in the city's Chandivali area, raising fresh concerns over public safety and civic negligence.

The issue was highlighted by the Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association (CCWA), which shared photographs of the open manhole on social media. The images showed pedestrians and vehicles passing dangerously close to the uncovered manhole on Jama Masjid Road, which connects Sangharsh Nagar Road to Chandivali Farm Road, behind the Vicinia residential complex.

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"BMC doesn't seem to learn from their earlier mistakes. A very deep manhole has been kept open without any barricading or protection on Jama Masjid Road, the road that connects Sangharsh Nagar Road to Chandivali Farm Road, behind Vicinia Complex," the association wrote in a post on X.

Man Dies After Falling Into Open Manhole In Saki Naka

The incident comes just days after a fatal accident involving an open manhole in Saki Naka, where Aslam Isak Shaikh, a resident of Andheri East, died after falling into an uncovered drain.

According to police, the incident took place at around 12:26 pm on July 2, when Shaikh was returning home from work. Investigators said he was looking at his mobile phone while walking and failed to notice the open manhole, resulting in the fatal fall.