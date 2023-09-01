Day-2 Of Opposition Bloc Conclave In Mumbai: Media Complains Over Mismanagement

Vijay Gohil FPJ

Mumbai: Hundreds of media persons who have arrived at the Grand Hyatt to cover the INDIA bloc conclave are being shabbily treated. They are not allowed entry even into the hotel lobby. They have been asked to stand under the hot sun in the hotel compound with no toilet facilities.

According to media personnel's account from the venue, the press meet was scheduled at 3.30 pm. However, the media persons were asked to line up at a side entrance at 2 pm itself. When they arrived at the appointed time, they were first asked to come at 2.30 and then the time was changed to 3 pm at the last minute. This resulted in great inconvenience to all the media people present there.

Congress Leaders Asked To Vacate Hotel

Incidentally Maharashtra Congress leaders have been asked by the AICC General secretary to vacate the hotel. They have been asked to be present at Tilak Bhavan to attend a function to felicitate Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

Opposition Sets Up 13-Member Coordination Committee

The Opposition Bloc constituted a 13-member coordination committee today, but no convenor was announced. The opposition bloc formed the coordination committee, including KC Venugopal (Congress), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Raghav Chadha (AAP), Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), MK Stalin (DMK), Omar Abdullah (NC), D Raja (CPI), Mehbooba Mufti (PDP), Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena - UBT), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Hemant Soren (JMM)

