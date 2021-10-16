Day 1 of Sion bridge closure: Traffic chaos at Dadar, Wadala

Mumbai: The first day of closure of Sion flyover for repairs turned out to be chaotic as a lot of congestion was reported in Dadar and Wadala. The Sion flyover bridge will be shut from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am, wherein the traffic police have placed the diversions until January 2022.

A huge traffic jam and congestion was reported on the northbound arm from Dadar TT junction to Priyadarshini junction due to the closure. One of the motorists who was travelling from Matunga to Thane was stuck in congestion for over 40 minutes, and shared his ire on a social networking site wherein he said, "@RidlrMUM @RoadsOfMumbai sion bridge closed today. Full traffic jam below bridge and near Cinemax. Why has the bridge been closed in peak hours @MumbaiPolice @TOIMumbai"

Another motorist said that the Sion bridge flyover should have been closed only at night, however, it could have badly affected the work capacity. In the light of repairing work of the flyover comprising replacement of bearing and expansion joint undertaken by the MSRDC, the Mumbai Traffic Police have imposed traffic restrictions from October 15 to January 9 next year on temporary basis. The work will be carried out between weekends – 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday – during the period.

In a bid to facilitate the work, police have closed the flyover and put a few diversions in place. Police have also imposed parking restrictions to ensure smooth movement of the traffic. Moreover, police have also imposed no entry and no holting restrictions for all private and travel buses.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 11:51 PM IST