Dawoodi Bohra Trust Pledges To Plant 1 Tree For Every International Pilgrim To Promote Environmental Sustainability | File Pic

Mumbai: The Dawoodi Bohra community on Wednesday announced a new green initiative, ‘Trees for Travellers’, as part of its programmes to promote sustainable travelling and living.

Under the initiative, Fayze Husayni, the 143-year-old community trust that facilitates pilgrimages for Dawoodi Bohras to holy sites in Saudi Arabia, Iraq and other countries, will plant a tree for every member travelling on an international flight.

Tree Plantation Begins With Tunisia Trip

Beginning with its trip to Tunisia on Friday, a tree will be planted in the name of each of the 60 travellers at Oxy Park, Nagpur, a one-acre recreational space established by the community. The initiative is part of Project Rise, the global humanitarian and social welfare programme of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

A spokesperson for the Dawoodi Bohra organisation said a return flight from Mumbai to Tunis generates a carbon footprint of approximately one tonne of carbon dioxide per passenger. Over its lifetime, a single tree can absorb approximately the same amount of carbon dioxide, helping offset the emissions from each pilgrim's journey while restoring green cover and biodiversity.

Travellers To Receive Tree Adoption Certificates

Travellers will receive a personalised Oxy Park Tree Adoption Certificate in their pre-departure travel kits. Each certificate will be linked to a living tree that is geo-tagged and digitally trackable, allowing travellers to follow its growth long after their journey ends.

Trust Highlights Lasting Environmental Benefits

Speaking about the initiative, Joone Burhani, president of the Fayze Husayni Trust, Mumbai, said, "A pilgrimage lasts a few days, but its blessings are meant to stay with us for a lifetime. We wanted this journey to Tunisia with Fayze Husayni to leave something just as lasting in the world."

"A tree planted in a traveller's name will clean the air, shelter birds and provide shade for generations, long after the traveller has returned home. It is our way of ensuring that travellers can give something back to the earth and to the children who will inherit it," he added.

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Pilgrims Welcome Sustainable Travel Initiative

"Fayze Husayni has always walked beside us on our journeys to the holy sites, caring for us from the first step to the last. With this initiative, that same care now embraces the earth we walk upon. Knowing that a tree will grow in my name, providing clean air and shade to people I will never meet, is a beautiful way for my travel to leave something good behind," said Tasneem Kapasi from Mumbai, who will travel to Tunisia with Fayze Husayni to visit historical religious sites.

The trust plans to extend the initiative to future batches and destinations.

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