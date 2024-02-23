Dawood Ibrahim’s Relative From Mumbai Shot Dead At Wedding Reception In UP

Representational image |

Mumbai: A relative of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim was shot dead during a wedding ceremony in Jalalabad, Uttar Pradesh. Nihal Khan, residing in Byculla, Mumbai, had travelled to Uttar Pradesh for the wedding. The incident took place in Jalalabad, Shahjahanpur district, where Khan was shot in the neck.

Khan brother-in-law of Iqbal Kaskar

Khan was the brother-in-law of Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar, who is married to Nihal’s sister Rizwana Hassan. Iqbal Kaskar is currently in Taloja central jail for a 2018 extortion case.

Sources said that Jalalabad city chairman Shakeel Khan was also Nihal’s brother-in-law. In 2016, Nihal eloped with Shakeel’s Khan niece, leading to a 15-day search, ultimately resolved through a compromise with no legal action taken.

Old enmity reason behind murder

On February 15, Nihal missed his flight and opted for a road journey to Jalalabad. Kamil, Shakeel's brother, harboured resentment towards Nihal due to the 2016 incident and sought revenge. Seizing an opportunity during Shakeel’s son’s wedding reception on the fourth day of the ceremony, Kamil arrived with a gun and fatally shot Nihal.

An FIR has been registered against Kamil Khan under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code based on the complaint of Nihal's wife Ruksar in Jalalabad, UP. The body has been sent for autopsy, and the case is under thorough investigation. Shahjahanpur SSP (Senior Superintendent of Police) Ashok Kumar Meena assured that the accused would be arrested soon. Meanwhile, various cases were lodged against Nihal in Mumbai.