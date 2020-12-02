Dawood Ibrahim’s 3 properties auctioned for Rs 1.10 crore

Mumbai: Fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's three properties including a non-functional petrol pump land located in the coastal town of Ratnagiri at Konkan went under hammer for Rs 1.10 crore in an e-auction held on Tuesday.

Last month, Ibrahim's six ancestral land parcels located in Ratnagiri were auctioned. The latest properties are located in Lote in Khed village.

Sources stated that a land admeasuring 30 gunthas was sold for Rs 28.6 lakh, 50 guntha land was sold for Rs 47.6 lakh and another plot fetched Rs 32.8 lakh. The non-functional petrol pump is registered in the name of Dawood’s sister Haseena. The three properties were purchased by one Ravi Kate, a Ratnagiri businessman. Kate was among two prospective buyers but one of them decided to withdraw.

The auction was held by the Ministry of Finance under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA). The SAFEMA Act provides for forfeiture of “illegally acquired properties” of smugglers and foreign exchange manipulators and their relatives.

Similarly, in August 2018, Ibrahim’s ancestral property, Amina Mansion also known as Masulla building, at Pakmodia street in Bhendi Bazaar went under the hammer. The property, which was put up for auction, was sold to the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) for Rs 3.51 crore. The property was jointly owned by Dawood, his mother Aminabai and his sister Haseena.

Last month on November 7, a total four properties were purchased by Delhi based Supreme Court lawyer Bhupendra Bharadwaj. The properties, survey number 150 (20 gunthas), 151 (27 gunthas), 152 (29.30 gunthas) and 155 (18 gunthas) were collectively sold for Rs 7.18 lakh. They had a base price of Rs 1.52lakh, 2.05 lakh, 2.23 lakh and 1.38 lakh respectively. Among those auctioned also consisted of 27 gunthas of land on which two dilapidated bungalows stand, on survey number 181. The property was sold for Rs 11.20 lakh for which the base price was Rs. 5.35 lakh. The other land parcel, spread across 24.90 gunthas, located at Mumbake village in Khed taluka was sold for Rs 4.30 lakh and had a reserve price of Rs 1.89 lakh. Both the properties were purchased by Delhi-based lawyer Ajay Shrivastav.