Dawood Ibrahim Associate Akhtar Merchant Arrested At Delhi Airport After Three Years In Kashimira Bakery Shooting Case |

Mumbai: ​Akhtar Merchant, a key associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and the primary accused in the 2023 Kashimira bakery shooting case, has been arrested at Delhi Airport after evading the police for three years. Acting on information received through Interpol, the Crime Branch of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police maintained strict surveillance on his movements and detained him as soon as he landed in India from abroad.

Merchant Accused Of Masterminding Kashimira Firing Incident

​Merchant, along with co-accused Pappu Pager, is alleged to be the main mastermind behind the 2023 shooting incident at a bakery in the Kashimira area. According to the investigation, the duo had phoned a local gutkha vendor, Babu, demanding extortion money. When Babu refused to pay, shots were fired at his bakery.

​The Kashimira Police filed FIR No. 700/2023 in connection with the case, charging the accused with extortion, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, and illegal possession of firearms, alongside stringent provisions under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

​Pappu Pager Previously Arrested

​While the Crime Branch arrested Pappu Pager last year, Merchant remained on the run. Following continuous efforts by law enforcement, Interpol alerted local authorities about Merchant's presence overseas. MBVV Crime Branch monitored his potential return routes, ultimately apprehending him upon his arrival in Delhi.

​Transfer to Mira-Bhayandar Scheduled

​Following his arrest at Delhi Airport, police are producing Merchant before a local court to obtain transit remand to bring him to Mira-Bhayandar. Once brought to the jurisdiction, the Kashimira Police and Crime Branch will subject him to intense interrogation, which is expected to yield key insights into the bakery shooting, the extortion racket, and his broader underworld connections.

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