‘Daughters, Common People & Leaders Are Not Safe In Maharashtra’: Nana Patole Slams Mahayuti Govt After Baba Siddique's Murder In Mumbai

Nana Patole | Photo Credit: Twitter/@NANA_PATOLE

In response to the tragic shooting of NCP leader Baba Siddique, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole expressed his deep concern, stating, "This is an unfortunate incident. Daughters, common people and even leaders like Baba Siddique are not safe in Maharashtra. This is a result of the support the Maharashtra government gives to the criminals."

#WATCH | Baba Siddique firing | Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole says, "This is an unfortunate incident. This is a result of the support the Maharashtra government gives to the criminals...It is clear that a person like Baba Siddique is also not safe in Maharashtra..." pic.twitter.com/H8bPXfQJgl — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2024

Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and three-time MLA from Bandra West, was shot dead on Saturday night in Mumbai.

Shocking!🚨



> Baba Siddique had received death threat 15 days ago

> Then, he was given Y security.

> But still he is sh@t dead in Mumbai



This clearly shows the pathetic condition of Law & Order in Maharashtra 💀#BabaSiddique pic.twitter.com/IVtUdOk9sK — Veena Jain (@DrJain21) October 12, 2024

#WATCH | Mumbai: Visuals from the spot where NCP leader Baba Siddiqui was shot late evening, yesterday.



He was shifted to Lilavati Hospital where he succumbed to bullet injuries. Two people related to the firing of NCP leader Baba Siddique have been taken into custody and… pic.twitter.com/6d6xcvVbMg — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2024

According to hospital officials at Lilavati Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries after being rushed there following the attack. The police reported that Siddique was targeted by unidentified assailants and that two individuals have since been detained in connection with the incident.

Patole's comments highlight a growing sentiment among opposition leaders regarding safety and security in the state. He criticised the Maharashtra government for allegedly fostering an environment that allows criminal activity to flourish, raising concerns about the safety of public figures and citizens.

Failure of law and order: Abu Azmi

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi in a statement to the media outside Lilavati Hospital said, "It will be clear after inquiry who these contract killers were and who sent them...This is a failure of law and order...I do not think this is political...I do not think he had any political rival..."

#WATCH | Baba Siddique firing | Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi says, "It will be clear after inquiry who these contract killers were and who sent them...This is a failure of law and order...I do not think this is political...I do not think he had any political rival..." pic.twitter.com/jQksr81slS — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2024

Read Also When Baba Siddique Reunited Warring Shah Rukh & Salman Khan At His Iftaar Bash

Siddique, who recently joined Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP after leaving the Congress earlier this year, had been a significant figure in Maharashtra politics.

As the investigation continues, more details about the circumstances surrounding the attack are expected to emerge.