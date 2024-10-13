‘Daughters, Common People & Leaders Are Not Safe In Maharashtra’: Nana Patole Slams Mahayuti Govt After Baba Siddique's Murder In Mumbai

In response to the tragic shooting of NCP leader Baba Siddique, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole expressed his deep concern, stating, "This is an unfortunate incident. Daughters, common people and even leaders like Baba Siddique are not safe in Maharashtra. This is a result of the support the Maharashtra government gives to the criminals."
Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and three-time MLA from Bandra West, was shot dead on Saturday night in Mumbai.
According to hospital officials at Lilavati Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries after being rushed there following the attack. The police reported that Siddique was targeted by unidentified assailants and that two individuals have since been detained in connection with the incident.
Patole's comments highlight a growing sentiment among opposition leaders regarding safety and security in the state. He criticised the Maharashtra government for allegedly fostering an environment that allows criminal activity to flourish, raising concerns about the safety of public figures and citizens.
Failure of law and order: Abu Azmi
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi in a statement to the media outside Lilavati Hospital said, "It will be clear after inquiry who these contract killers were and who sent them...This is a failure of law and order...I do not think this is political...I do not think he had any political rival..."
Siddique, who recently joined Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP after leaving the Congress earlier this year, had been a significant figure in Maharashtra politics.
As the investigation continues, more details about the circumstances surrounding the attack are expected to emerge.