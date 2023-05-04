 Darshan Solanki suicide case: 'Won’t rely on IIT-B's internal report', Mumbai Police tells Court
Darshan Solanki suicide case: 'Won’t rely on IIT-B's internal report', Mumbai Police tells Court

Deceased student Darshan Solanki’s batchmate Armaan Khatri is in custody for abetting the suicide.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
In the abetment of suicide case of IIT-Bombay student Darshan Solanki, the police has informed a special court that it will not be relying on the institute’s internal inquiry report due to the manner in which the statements of Solanki’s friends have been recorded.

Solanki’s batchmate Armaan Khatri is in custody for abetting the suicide. The police have, however, informed the court that a committee member of the inquiry committee of the IIT has been made a witness in its case.

The police have informed this is a report submitted before the special court designated under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act which is hearing the bail plea of the accused. The bail application is expected to be decided on Saturday.

