Dapoli resort: ED raids at Anil Parab's business partner's residence, summons issued

Mumbai: Enforcement Directorate officials conducted searches at former Maharashtra minister Anil Parab's business partner, Sadanand Kadam's residence on Friday. ED also summoned Kadam and asked him to appear before the agency today in connection with the Dapoli's Sai Resort scam.

In May last year, the ED--which is probing money laundering case related to an alleged violation of coastal regulation zone norms in the construction of the resort--conducted raids on multiple locations belonging to Parab and others.

Sadanand Kadam is brother of former minister Ramdas Kadam and a former partner of the Shiv Sena [UBT] leader Parab who was grilled in the case.

