e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiDapoli resort: ED raids at Anil Parab's business partner's residence, summons issued

Dapoli resort: ED raids at Anil Parab's business partner's residence, summons issued

ED also summoned Sadanand Kadam and asked him to appear before the agency today in connection with the Dapoli's Sai Resort scam.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 01:37 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Enforcement Directorate officials conducted searches at former Maharashtra minister Anil Parab's business partner, Sadanand Kadam's residence on Friday. ED also summoned Kadam and asked him to appear before the agency today in connection with the Dapoli's Sai Resort scam.

In May last year, the ED--which is probing money laundering case related to an alleged violation of coastal regulation zone norms in the construction of the resort--conducted raids on multiple locations belonging to Parab and others.

Sadanand Kadam is brother of former minister Ramdas Kadam and a former partner of the Shiv Sena [UBT] leader Parab who was grilled in the case.

Further details awaited

With agency inputs

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dapoli resort: ED raids at Anil Parab's business partner's residence, summons issued

Dapoli resort: ED raids at Anil Parab's business partner's residence, summons issued

Mumbai: Duo on bike falls 40 ft off Bandra flyover while trying to escape police; one killed

Mumbai: Duo on bike falls 40 ft off Bandra flyover while trying to escape police; one killed

Thane: Tribals, citizens, activists' signature campaign to save Yeoor forests finds over 4k...

Thane: Tribals, citizens, activists' signature campaign to save Yeoor forests finds over 4k...

Pune: 32 injured as truck rams into group out to commemorate Shivaji's birth anniversary

Pune: 32 injured as truck rams into group out to commemorate Shivaji's birth anniversary

Thane: 35-year-old man dies in fire at Shilphata area; blaze caused by transformer explosion

Thane: 35-year-old man dies in fire at Shilphata area; blaze caused by transformer explosion