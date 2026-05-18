Dangerous Love Triangle In Mira-Bhayandar: Youth Kidnapped, Brutally Beaten, & Burned With Cigarettes Over Affair With Same Girl | file pic

Mira Bhayandar: A shocking incident has emerged from the jurisdiction of the Navghar Police Station in the Mira-Bhayandar twin city. A youth was allegedly kidnapped and brutally assaulted over suspicions stemming from a love triangle involving a girl and two young men. The Navghar Police have arrested two accused in connection with the case, while three others remain at large.

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According to the information shared by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rahul Chavan, the incident took place late at night on May 12 in the Pooja Nagar area of Bhayandar East. The complainant, Shreyas Mishra, was at his residence around 11:30 PM when one of the accused, Ashish Raj, called him downstairs. Once there, the accused individuals forced Mishra into a car.

The attackers drove him around the Mira-Bhayandar area throughout the night, brutally thrashing him at various locations. The victim also alleged that the accused inflicted painful cigarette burns on his body.

Mishra was dropped back home the following morning. However, as his condition deteriorated and grew serious, his family rushed him to a hospital for medical treatment, which eventually brought the horrific ordeal to light.

Following the revelation, the Navghar Police registered a case under relevant sections for kidnapping, robbery, and assault. While two of the accused have been taken into custody, a manhunt has been launched to track down the remaining three fleeing suspects. DCP Rahul Chavan stated that a love triangle appears to be the primary motive behind the crime, and further investigation is underway by the Navghar Police.