Dance bar raided in Mumbai; 6 women rescued, 7 held

Mumbai: Six women who were found to be performing `obscene' dances were rescued from a bar in suburban Andheri, the city police said on Friday.

The manager of the bar, two customers and four waiters were arrested, a police official said.

On a tip-off that obscene dances were staged there, the police conducted a raid at the `Sumit Palace' bar around 9 pm on Thursday, he said.

The accused were booked under IPC section294 (obscene songs and acts) and also under the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance Act, 2016.