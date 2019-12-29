Dance bar raided in Mumbai; 7 arrested, 5 women rescued

Mumbai: At least seven people were arrested and four women rescued after a police raid at a dance bar in suburban Andheri, an official said on Sunday.

The raid was conducted at the 'Night Lovers Bar' located in an industrial area of Andheri late Saturday night after police got a tip-off that women were made to perform obscene dances in the premises, he said.

"We have arrested the manager of the bar, two waiters and four customers, while five women have been rescued," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 10) Ankit Goel said.

Those arrested have been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 294 (obscene acts or words in public) and 34 (common intention), he said.

They have also been charged under provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (working therein) Act, he added.