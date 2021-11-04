Mumbai: Bhim Army & Swabhimani Republic Party write to district caste certificate verification committee to scrutinize Sameer Wankhede's document

In the latest development n alleged fake caste certificate of Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, Dalit outfits including Bhim Army and Swabhimani Republic Party has written to the District caste certificate verification committee to scrutinize Sameer Wankhede's document.

For the uninitiated, NCP's Nawab Malik has alleged earlier that Wankhede was born a Muslim but he forged documents, including a caste certificate, to pass off as a Scheduled Caste (SC) person to get recruitment under quota after clearing the UPSC exams.

Malik had alleged that the process began from 2015 and Dawood became Dnyandev, Yasmeen became Jasmine and she divorced her Muslim husband who is not settled in Europe, plus Sameer Wankhede and his sister Jasmine did not convert because they born Muslim as their father had converted.

"I have repeatedly stated that this is not about caste-religion but about a fake Scheduled Caste certificate on the basis of which Sameer Wankhede has snatched the job of a deserving Dalit boy or girl. I will fight till the end," he had declared.

He hit out at the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Vice Chairman Arun Halder, who had said that Sameer Wankhede had not converted.

"Halder may be a BJP leader but he is appointed to a Constitutional post and he must uphold its dignity. He must first conduct a probe into the matter, and submit his report to Parliament, instead of giving comments to the media," he said.

A local organisation on Wednesday came out in support of NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who if facing constant attacks from Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

Hailing Wankhede's fight against drugs, members of the Shri Shiv Pratishthan Yuva Hindustan gathered outside the NCB zonal office in the morning holding placards and banners with messages in his support.

They showered flower petals on the IRS officer as he walked into the office in south Mumbai.

"Nawab Malik has levelled allegations against the officer. This can adversely affect his morale. To avoid such a thing, our organisation is standing strong in support of the officer," said an office-bearer of the outfit.

(With inputs from agencies)

