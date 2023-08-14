Dahanu Road Station Upgrade Work To Affect Local & Passenger Train Services

Dahanu Road railway station | Wikimedia Commons

In an effort to carry out essential technical upgrade work at Dahanu Road station, six local train services and two passenger trains will be affected on Wednesday, August 16. The work will be carried out between 8:50 am and 11:50 am.

According to Western Railway, train No. 22956 Bhuj–Bandra Terminus Kutch Express will experience a 30-minute delay, while Train No. 22930 Vadodara–Dahanu Road Express will be regulated by 45 minutes at Umargam Road station.

Additionally, six local trains are set to be impacted by this maintenance work:

Andheri–Dahanu Road local departing from Andheri at 7:51 am will be short-terminated at Vangaon. Consequently, it will be partially cancelled between Vangaon and Dahanu Road.

Dahanu Road–Virar local scheduled to depart from Dahanu Road at 9:37 am will remain partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Vangaon. This train will then short-originate from Vangaon, running between Vangaon and Virar.

Churchgate–Dahanu Road local departing from Churchgate at 7:42 am will be short-terminated at Vangaon. Consequently, it will be partially cancelled between Vangaon and Dahanu Road.

Another Dahanu Road–Virar local departing from Dahanu Road at 10:10 am will remain partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Vangaon. This train will then short-originate from Vangaon, running between Vangaon and Virar.

Another Churchgate–Dahanu Road local departing from Churchgate at 08:49 am will be short-terminated at Vangaon. Consequently, it will be partially cancelled between Vangaon and Dahanu Road.

Another Dahanu Road–Virar local departing from Dahanu Road at 11:35 am will remain partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Vangaon. This train will then short-originate from Vangaon, running between Vangaon and Virar.