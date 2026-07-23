Dahanu Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Trigger Flood Crisis; Police & Local Youth Rescue 4 Trapped Family Members In Kasa | X / Representational image

Dahanu: Heavy rainfall over the past 16 hours in Dahanu taluka has caused a significant rise in the water levels of rivers, streams, and drains, disrupting normal life across the region. The Gaikwad Pada area of Kasa village was among the worst affected.

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On Wednesday night, four members of the Shankar Gaikwad family were trapped inside a hut near their house after floodwaters surrounded the area from all sides. However, a courageous rescue operation by local youth and police personnel helped save all four safely.

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Around 8 pm on Wednesday, water started accumulating around Shankar Gaikwad’s house. After completing their agricultural work during the day, the family had stayed in the hut located next to their house. As the intensity of the rain increased, the hut was soon surrounded by floodwaters, leaving the family stranded. Realising that the situation was becoming critical, the family sought help from villagers.

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At around 10 pm, local youth gathered at the spot. Police personnel, including Police Inspector Amar Patil, were also informed and reached the location. Without wasting any time, Atul Ravate, Prem Dhodi, Ganesh Gaikwad, and other local residents began the rescue operation, risking their lives.

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Three to four young men tied ropes around their waists and entered the rapidly flowing water, which was around 20 to 22 feet deep in some places. Battling the strong current, they reached near the stranded hut and tied a rope to a tree. Villagers on the other side held the rope firmly to provide support. With the help of tubes, the four family members were brought out safely after crossing a distance of more than 100 metres through the floodwaters.

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During the rescue operation, as the water level continued to rise, Police Inspector Amar Patil personally entered the flowing water and participated in the rescue mission. The coordinated efforts of local residents and police ensured the success of the operation, preventing any loss of life.

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Meanwhile, continuous heavy rainfall has disrupted life in several parts of Dahanu taluka. The main state highway between Kasa and Charoti on the Dahanu–Jawhar route was submerged at several locations, causing traffic disruption for several hours. The Kasa–Saiwan state highway also witnessed severe waterlogging and remained closed for traffic throughout the night.