DAE’s BRIT Plans Truck-Mounted Gamma Irradiation System To Extend Fruit Shelf Life Across India

Mumbai, March 6: Imagine tasting litchi from Bihar or strawberries from Mahabaleshwar with the same fresh flavour even a week after harvest. Irradiation technology slows spoilage and removes harmful microbes and pests, allowing fruits to travel farther while maintaining quality.

To enable this, the Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology, Vashi, under the Department of Atomic Energy, is developing an innovative truck-mounted mobile irradiation system to extend fruit shelf life and improve nationwide availability.

Mobile unit to treat fruits near farms and markets

The mobile unit will use controlled gamma irradiation technology to slow down spoilage, eliminate harmful microbes and pests, and delay ripening in freshly harvested fruits.

By mounting the irradiation facility on a truck, the technology can be taken directly to farms, collection centres and fruit markets, reducing the need to transport perishable produce to distant processing plants.

Aim to reduce post-harvest losses

Scientists involved in the project say the initiative could significantly reduce post-harvest losses in India, where a large portion of fruits is often wasted due to rapid spoilage during storage and transportation.

With mobile irradiation, fruits can be treated soon after harvest, helping them remain fresh for longer periods without affecting their taste, nutritional value or safety.

Project design approved

According to an official at BRIT, the design has been approved and now casting of the project is underway. The mobile irradiation system is likely to be available by the end of this year or by next year.

Benefits for farmers, traders and consumers

The development could allow consumers in different parts of India to enjoy fruits from distant regions with the same freshness as when they were picked.

Experts note that food irradiation is a globally accepted technology and is widely used for quarantine treatment, pest control and shelf-life extension of agricultural produce. In India, the technology is regulated to ensure safety and compliance with food standards.

Once operational, the truck-based system is expected to benefit farmers, traders and consumers alike. Farmers will gain access to distant markets, retailers will experience lower spoilage losses, and consumers will enjoy better quality fruits throughout the country.

The initiative also supports efforts to strengthen India’s cold chain and modernise post-harvest management in the agriculture sector.

