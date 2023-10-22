 Daddy Returns! Mumbai's 'Hindu' Don Visits His Bastion Dagdi Chawl In Byculla For Navratri
Arun Gawli is one of the gangsters whom Dawood Ibrahim tried to vanquish but in vain. In fact, several years ago a senior officer of the crime branch tried to broker peace between them, but Gawli rejected the offer.

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 08:37 AM IST
Mumbai: The arrival of Arun Gawli, the only Mumbai Don who did not flee the city, to perform Navratri Aarti at his stronghold Dagdi Chawl, Byculla, has created a flutter. Facing several criminal cases, he is currently out of jail on parole. He is one of the gangsters whom Dawood Ibrahim tried to vanquish but in vain. In fact, several years ago a senior officer of the crime branch tried to broker peace between them, but Gawli rejected the offer. Today, Gawli and his ex-rival Chhota Rajan have a common enemy in Dawood, who is in Pakistan where he is actively collaborating with the ISI.

Gawli's Political Influence

Gawli made a foray into politics without much success. But he continues to wield tremendous clout in central Mumbai. His name still inspires awe. That is the reason why politicians still woo him. The late Balasaheb Thackeray publicly hailed him as a Hindu Don. With the elections almost round the corner many parties are trying to be in his good books. Gawli still has his "poras" (boys) who are ready to do his bidding. But Gawli is adopting a wait and watch policy for now before commtting to a particular party. In all probability, he may extend support to the BJP whose Devendra Fadnavis holds the crucial home portfolio.

The gang led by Chhota Rajan, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, has cast it's lot with the ruling BJP. In fact, Rahul Walunj, a close associate of Rajan, is an office bearer of the party and may even contest the assembly polls from Chembur in north-east Mumbai.

