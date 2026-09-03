Dadar Station Platform 4 To Be Extended For 15-Coach Fast Locals Under Western Railway Expansion Plan |

Mumbai's push to run longer suburban trains is driving a major infrastructure change at Dadar station. Western Railway plans to extend Platform 4 by 70-80 metres towards Churchgate, enabling it to handle 15-coach fast locals. The work is part of the wider fifth and sixth-line project between Virar and Mumbai Central, which is also being taken forward from Dadar towards Parel.

Work Linked To Fifth-Sixth Line Project

The move is significant for passenger capacity. While a 12-coach local requires about 270 metres of platform length, a 15-coach train needs around 330 metres and can carry approximately 4,380 passengers. At present, 15-coach fast locals have to use Platform 5 at Dadar. Once the work is completed, they can be accommodated at Platform 4, reducing the need for operational adjustments during train movements.

The reconfiguration is also linked to the sixth-line work. Platform 5 will be shortened by around 70-80 metres, as railway officials said its existing length is more than required and is obstructing the new alignment. The sixth line is being extended from Dadar towards Parel, requiring the existing tracks to be connected with the new route.

New FOB Ensures Passenger Movement

Another challenge involves the existing foot overbridge. A pillar of the old FOB falls within the construction area and is being removed to clear the alignment. To avoid inconvenience to passengers, a new FOB has already been commissioned and connected to the existing Central Railway FOB. Passenger movement is therefore expected to continue without disruption during the work.

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The Dadar project is part of Western Railway's broader preparations for 15-coach local services. Platforms at Vile Parle, Santacruz, Khar Road and Bandra are being extended to allow 15-coach slow locals to operate up to Bandra. The work at Khar Road has already been completed, while the remaining stations are expected to be ready soon.

The Dadar changes will also have an operational benefit beyond suburban services. With 15-coach fast locals shifted to Platform 4, Platform 5 can be used more effectively for mail and express trains.

The ongoing work thus seeks to address two key requirements of Mumbai's rail network: increasing the capacity of suburban services through longer trains and creating additional track infrastructure to ease train operations.

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