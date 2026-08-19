Dadar Man Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Elderly Mother To Death After Domestic Dispute | AI

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 42-year-old man allegedly stabbed his elderly mother to death following a domestic dispute at their residence in Dadar on August 17. The victim has been identified as Rezina Cruz Fernandes, while the Dadar Police have arrested the accused son, Edward Cruz Fernandes, charging him with murder.

Police Receive Alert After Son Reports Assault Incident

According to the police complaint lodged by Sub-Inspector Priyanka Ashok Kadam, 30, of the Dadar police station, the incident came to light around 12:03 PM when the Police Control Room alerted mobile patrolling unit No. 6. The caller, identifying himself as the son of Cruz Fernandes, reported that a woman was being physically assaulted by her son in Flat No. 415, 4th Floor, Ram Shyam Building, located along Garage Gully on Bhavani Shankar Road.

Police Find Accused Holding Blood-Stained Knife

Upon reaching the scene, the police team found Edward sitting on a stool inside the flat, holding a blood-stained knife. His mother, Rezina, was lying nearby on a mat in a pool of blood. She was immediately rushed to KEM Hospital, where attending doctor Dr. Angel Jonto pronounced her dead at 1:25 PM.

During on-site interrogation, Edward confessed that an argument over a domestic issue escalated, leading him to attack his mother with a knife, inflicting critical injuries on her chest and nose.

Based on PSI Kadam's statement, the Dadar police have registered an FIR against Edward under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and placed him under arrest. Further investigation is underway.

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