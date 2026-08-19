Maharashtra Labour Department Orders Inquiry Into 16 Bombay Hospital Employee Complaints, Report Due By September 8

Maharashtra Minister of State for Labour Ashish Jaiswal | File Photo

Maharashtra Minister of State for Labour Ashish Jaiswal has directed the Labour Department to conduct an objective inquiry into 16 complaints raised by women and other employees of Bombay Hospital and submit a detailed report by September 8.

Jaiswal also ordered a separate inquiry into a complaint of sexual harassment made by women employees and directed that immediate action be taken against anyone found guilty.

Labour Minister Reviews Pending Demands Of Hospital Employees

A meeting chaired by Jaiswal was held at Mantralaya to discuss pending demands of Bombay Hospital employees, including wages, gratuity, provident fund, salary differences, deductions and other labour-related issues. Labour Commissioner H.P. Tummod, Deputy Commissioner Sunita Mhaiskar, Rashtriya Karmachari Sena president Kiran Pawaskar, employee leader Dr Hariharan, Bombay Hospital Deputy Manager (Human Resources) Rakhi Bahuguna and representatives of employees and the union attended the meeting.

Employee representatives said 16 complaints had been submitted to the Labour Department regarding gratuity, provident fund, salary differences, deductions and other service-related benefits, but the expected action had not yet been taken.

Taking serious note of the issue, Jaiswal directed officials to verify each complaint separately and prepare a report clearly establishing the facts. He stressed that the inquiry should not be limited to examining documents and that officials must hear the employees, hospital management and union representatives before reaching objective conclusions. There should be no delay in matters concerning workers’ rights, he said.

Immediate Action on Sexual Harassment Complaint

Jaiswal directed officials to conduct a prompt and serious inquiry into the sexual harassment complaint raised by women employees and take action against those responsible in accordance with the law. He said providing women employees with a safe and dignified workplace was the responsibility of the institution.

Salary Arrears and Minimum Wages

Jaiswal directed the department to take necessary steps to ensure that eligible employees receive the difference in wages for the previous period as per applicable rules. He also ordered an inspection to determine whether eligible Bombay Hospital employees were being paid wages in accordance with the Minimum Wages Act.

If employees are found to be receiving less than the minimum wages prescribed by the government, the matter should be verified and necessary legal action taken, he said.

Jaiswal said the Labour Department must play an active role in resolving workers’ grievances and should not treat them merely as administrative matters. The rights and interests of workers must be given due importance and complaints should be resolved within the stipulated time, he said.

Rashtriya Karmachari Sena president Kiran Pawaskar and employee leader Dr Hariharan raised various issues concerning the hospital’s workers during the meeting.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/