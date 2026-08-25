'Dadagiri Hai Inka': Passenger Flags ‘Bossy’ Behaviour Of Auto Driver At Borivali Station; Claims Threats Given To Cabbies - VIDEO |

Mumbai: A viral video circulating online shows an autorickshaw driver allegedly threatening a cab driver and asking him not to stand near the entrance of Borivali Station East, where several autorickshaw drivers were reportedly waiting to pick up passengers.

The purported video shows a passenger confronting the autorickshaw drivers after one of them allegedly threatened the cab driver, who was at the station to pick up passengers. Following the alleged threat, the cab driver reportedly left the spot without picking up the passengers.

Passenger confronts autorickshaw drivers

The person recording the video can also be heard criticising the autorickshaw driver's behaviour and questioning why the autorickshaw drivers were allowed to stand near the station entrance while a cab driver was allegedly prevented from doing so. In the video the passenger can be heared saying, "Dadagiri hai inka".

The man further claimed that the autorickshaw drivers had allegedly stopped an elderly passenger from boarding the cab. Calling out the bossy behaviour of the autorickshaw drivers, he tagged the Mumbai Police, Western Railway and other officials, urging them to look into the matter.

Autorickshaw drivers continue strike

Meanwhile, several autorickshaw drivers across Mumbai continued their three-day strike over the implementation of the state's Marathi language requirement for drivers.

The strike has affected office-goers and other commuters in several parts of the city, including Bandra, Kandivali, Govandi, Vakola, Kurla, Andheri and Santacruz.

Unions seek three-month extension

Meanwhile, the protest comes as auto and taxi unions seek additional time for drivers to comply with the state's Marathi language requirement. As the protest continues, the union leaders have demanded a three-month extension period and requested that punitive action against drivers be suspended during the transition period.

Furthermore, Shashank Rao, the president of the Mumbai Autorickshaw-Taximen's Union, said drivers should be given adequate time to learn Marathi and complete the required process without fearing for their livelihoods. However, as thousands of drivers go on strike, the ongoing dispute has become a balancing act between complying with the state's language requirement and protecting their livelihoods.

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