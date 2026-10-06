D Y Patil Stadium In Nerul Under Renovation, To Remain Unavailable For Events For 18-20 Months | AI

Navi Mumbai: The D Y Patil Stadium in Nerul is undergoing renovation and is expected to remain unavailable for sporting and other events for the next 18 to 20 months, an official associated with the stadium said.

Work Began Days Ago

The renovation work began around five to six days ago and is focused on upgrading spectator facilities and refurbishing parts of the stadium. The existing spectator stands are not being demolished or reconstructed, the official said.

As part of the renovation, additional washrooms are being constructed on the second and third levels. Earlier, washroom facilities were primarily available on the first level. Food areas on the second and third levels are also being expanded to allow spectators to access food and washroom facilities without having to move between floors.

Pavilion To Be Renovated

The pavilion area will also be renovated to create additional space for players, match officials and spectators, the official said.

"The basic repair and renovation is being undertaken to ensure that spectators have a better experience. The existing spectator-area structure will remain the same; the pavilion area, however, will be redone," the official said.

The entire renovation is expected to take around 18 to 20 months, during which the stadium will not be able to host sporting or other events, the official said.

The D Y Patil Stadium has hosted major cricket and football tournaments as well as concerts. It will remain out of the event calendar for an extended period while the renovation work is carried out.

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