D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani buys property worth Rs 1,001 cr in South Mumbai's Malabar Hill

Billionaire and Founder of D-Mart Radhakishan Damani and his brother Gopalkishan Daman have purchased a bungalow in South Mumbai's Malabar Hill. It is cost the billionaire a whopping Rs 1,001 crore.

A Financial Express report stated that as per documents filed with the Department of Registration and Stamps, Maharashtra Government, Damani had paid Rs 30 crore towards stamp duty for the house. The 5,752 square meter property was registered on March 31, 2021.

The property is a two storey bungalow and is named Madhukunj Building.