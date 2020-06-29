Teji Mandi: DMart – Constrained by lockdown, but leading all the way!

From Management's desk

Management expects a sharp deterioration in near term margins as 1) COVID-19 scare will impact footfalls due to social distancing norms 2) April sales have declined by 45% even as the first half of May sales were are up 17% on Month-on-Month basis 3) Higher costs of sanitation, 70% absenteeism and double salary to working front level employees up to 3rd May and lack of higher-margin general merchandise sales likely to impact margins in the first quarter of the Financial Year 2021. Due to slowdown in construction activity, store addition will be lower than planned for Financial Year 2021.

Downward factor

The second wave of COVID-19

Consumption slowdown could hurt SSSG trends

Potential opening of store delays

Rising competition from the new e-commerce-focused players

A resurgence of kirana stores

Change in regulation policies

Teji or Mandi?

DMart is an emerging national supermarket chain, with a strong focus on value retailing. Its mission is to provide the best value for its customers so that every rupee they spend on shopping gives them more value for money than they would get anywhere else.

Despite the near- term slowdown, our take is Teji for DMart as its long-term investment case remains compelling, driven by multi-decade growth opportunities in the modern grocery retail with its focus on value retailing and low-cost approach, having a winning business model.

