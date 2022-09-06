Cyrus Mistry's Death: Businessman's Mercedes SUV had history of speeding, jumping signals | ANI

A team from the German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz, whose car crashed into a road divider killing industrialist Cyrus Mistry and another occupant, has collected the vehicle's data which will be decrypted for further analysis, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, as per the report by the NDTV, a probe into the vehicle's traffic record has revealed multiple traffic offences, including cases of jumping the red light and speeding. The report however noted that it is not known who was at the wheel at the time of these offences.

Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed on Sunday afternoon when their car hit a road divider in the neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra.

Two other car occupants, Anahita Pandole (55), who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius Pandole (60) suffered injuries and are admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai.

The accident took place on the Surya river bridge when the four persons were on way to Mumbai from Gujarat.

The deceased were not wearing seat belts as per a preliminary probe, a police official earlier said, adding that over-speeding and an "error of judgement" by the driver caused the accident.

Prima facie, the luxury car was speeding when the accident took place, the official had said.

The car manufacturer team will submit report soon

According to sources, the car manufacturer company has informed the Palghar police that the data recorder chip of the vehicle will be sent to Germany for decoding and after decoding from Germany, detailed information about the SUV will be made available to the police.

It may take several days in this process. In this data recorder, detailed information about the vehicle will be available. Information will be there like how the brake, airbag and other machinery were working. The speed of the car at the time of the accident will also be known.

The estimates about the speed of the vehicle are made on the basis of different video footage or time calculations. The average speed of the vehicle will be known but it is impossible to estimate the speed of the vehicle at different places at different times. Therefore, whatever the speed of the vehicle must have been at the time of the accident, the exact information will be revealed only after getting detailed information from the data recorder, police sources told ANI.

Sources said Cyrus Mistry and others had left Udvada at 1:25 pm on Sunday and the accident happened around 2:28 pm. So they covered a distance of about 60 to 65 kilometres in 1 hour and 2 minutes.

Police are verifying whether they had stopped somewhere during this journey or they were moving at a very high speed in the middle.