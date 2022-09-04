Cyrus Mistry death: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis orders detailed probe; Maharashtra ministers express grief

Cyrus Mistry died in a car crash in Palghar |

Hours after the death of Tata Son’s former Chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident near Palghar in Maharashtra, state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home department, has asked the state director general of police Rajnish Seth to conduct a detailed investigation.

In a tweet, Fadnavis said, ‘’ Shocked and deeply pained to know about the demise of former chairman of Tata Sons Shri Cyrus Mistry in an unfortunate accident near Palghar. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Om Shanti. Spoke to DGP and instructed for detailed investigations.’’

"The initial probe revealed that the driver lost control of the car. Two people have died and the other two are in the hospital," Palghar SP Balasaheb Patil said.

“The accident took place around 3:15 pm when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya River. It seems like an accident,” the police officer said.

The impact of the collision was severe and the airbags in the vehicle had popped out but failed to save the lives of the two.

Former Union Minister and NCP chief Sharad Pawar in his condolences said, ‘’Deeply saddened to hear about the shocking news of the untimely demise of the former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry. He was a dynamic and brilliant entrepreneur. We lost one of the brightest stars of the Corporate World. It is an irreparable loss to Indian Industry. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.’’

NCP MP Supriya Sule said, ‘’Devastating news. My brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can’t believe it.’’

Former Union Minister Milind Deora said, ‘’I am shocked and devastated to learn about Cyrus Mistry’s untimely passing. He was a personal friend and a kind soul. My deepest condolences to his wife Rohiqa, both his sons, his brother Shapoor, the Mistry family and everyone at Shapoorji Pallonji Group and Tata Companies.

NCP MP and former Union Minister Praful Patel said, ‘’Shocked and saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of former Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.’’