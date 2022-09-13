Cyrus Mistry death case: Team of experts from Hong Kong reach Mercedes showroom in Thane for investigation

A Mercedes team of experts from Hong Kong on Tuesday reached Mercedes showroom in Thane for investigation and inspection of the car after Cyrus Mistry's death case. The car involved in the road accident is kept at the unit in Thane.

The team will submit a report to the Mercedes Benz company.

The team arrived yesterday in Mumbai which will be finding out if there were any technical glitches in the Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV, the vehicle in which the late ex-chairman of Tata Sons was travelling.

On September 4, Mistry and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed when their Mercedes-Benz SUV hit a road divider on a bridge in Palghar district. Two other car occupants, Anahita Pandole, who was driving the car and her husband Darius Pandole, suffered injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai.

Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil yesterday told PTI that the will start the inspection work on Tuesday in the presence of police officers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The brakes of the Mercedes car carrying Mistry and three others were applied five seconds before it crashed, the luxury carmaker had said in its interim report submitted to the Palghar police last week.

Prima facie investigation suggested speeding and "error of judgement" by the driver (Anahita Pandole) caused the car crash.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Police and State Transport Department also revealed that the bridge that they were crossing at Palghar had a faulty design, which is also one of the prominent causes of this accident.