Cyrus Mistry Accident: Police files charge sheet against Anahita Pandole in Dahanu court

Mumbai: The Palghar Police on Wednesday submitted its charge sheet against renowned gynaecologist Anahita Pandole, one of the two survivors of the Sep 4 car crash on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway that claimed the lives of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry and his friend Jehangir Pandole.

The charge sheet was submitted at a Dahanu court. The development came in the wake of Dr Pandole’s discharge on Dec 22, 2022, from the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital at Girgaum where she was admitted for surgery and follow-up treatment.

Discharged from hospital after three months of treatment

Dr Pandole was discharged more than three months after sustaining grievous injuries in the Sep 4 accident. She and husband Darius were the two survivors of the crash. Both were treated at the Girgaum hospital.

“We submitted the charge sheet today (Wednesday),” confirmed Palghar Superintendent of Police (SP) Balasaheb Patil. Asked if Dr Pandole was present in court, he said, “If a person is medically unfit in the case, there is no need for them to be present.”

Several charges imposed in the charge sheet against Dr Pandole

The charge sheet, submitted by Deputy SP Sanjeev Pimple, runs into 152 pages and charges Dr Pandole with causing death by negligence (Section 304-A), rash driving on a public way (Sec 279), causing hurt by act endangering lives of others (Sec 337) and causing grievous hurt by endangering the lives of others (Sec 338 of the Indian Penal Code) and driving dangerously (Section 184) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

A forensic report of the accident and an examination report by Mercedes-Benz India, the car manufacturer, have been attached with the charge sheet. According to Mr Pandole’s statement to the police, Dr Pandole was trying to overtake a heavy vehicle when the three-lane road suddenly converged into two lanes because of which she had to ram into the bridge over the river Surya so as not to run into another vehicle.