Cyclone Tautkae: MVA fumes over PM Modi’s Rs 1000 crore aid for Gujarat

The ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena have targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for Gujarat and not Maharashtra, which was also hit by cyclone Tautkae.

NCP, on Thursday, claimed that six states, including Maharashtra and Goa, suffered losses due to the cyclone. However, the central government announced financial assistance only for Gujarat.

Shiv Sena expressed hope that the PM would also announce financial assistance for Maharashtra and Goa soon. Maharashtra Water Resources Minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil in a tweet said, "Last year, cyclone Nisarga devastated the Konkan region, but the financial assistance from the central government was meagre. Now, six other states have had losses due to Tauktae. Yet, no assistance to any oher state but Gujarat!"