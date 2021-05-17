Cyclone Tauktae: Newly opened COVID-19 vaccination center reports damage due to storm

The newly opened vaccination centre at Samaj Kalyan near YMCA ground I.C.Colony reported some damages due to cyclone 'tauktae' which caused high wind speeds on Monday. Tejasvi Ghosalkar, corporator from the said ward has written a letter to the BMC medical health officer suggesting that the said centre should be kept close for at least two days (May 18&19th) once and only when the situation comes to normalcy should be opened. Only after the repair works are completed the vaccination drive could be resumed, she stated.

The repairs should be held immediately so that the centre will be available for vaccination drive as soon as possible, ghosalkar asserted.

Mumbai and its adjoining areas experienced heavy weather and high wind speeds following which at several places complaints of tree fall and monsoon shed collapse have been reported. Meanwhile as a safety measure the government authorities suspended all activities especially at infrastructure project sites until further notice