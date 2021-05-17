Khargone: Registering for vaccination poses challenge for youths in Sanawad as technical glitches continue

Sanawad (Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh): The people above 18 years of age are facing challenge to register themselves for vaccination against Covid-19. They wait for hours for the website to open but don’t come to know when the website opens and closes.

Software developer Anusha Gaur said her registration was done on Cowin website on May 10. Till May 15, she tried to search the slot through the pin code of Sanawad but no centre was shown for Sanawad on the site.

Anusha then contacted Cowin’s helpline number but did not receive satisfactory response. She tried for slot booking on May 16 from 10 am to 10.30 pm but was unable to do so.