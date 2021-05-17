Cyclone Tauktae: Modi calls Thackeray after Tauktae hits Maharashtra

On a day when six people died and 17 were injured in Maharashtra due to cyclone Tauktae, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and discussed the state’s preparedness. Modi intervened after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an advisory that the cyclone has now intensified into an ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’. The cyclone is likely to reach Gujarat coast by Monday evening and cross the state coast between 8 pm and 11 pm.

The PM assured the central government’s assistance to the state government. Thackeray briefed Modi that the government has put coastal areas on high alert and the government has laid emphasis on uninterrupted power oxygen supply to hospitals.

Meanwhile, Thackeray also took stock of the damage caused due to the cyclone in various districts. He asked the district collectors to carry out relief work expeditiously.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, cyclone Tauktae has ravaged Maharashtra. 2,542 constructions have partially collapsed/completely collapsed. These include 24 collapsed buildings in Thane district, four in Palghar, 1,784 in Raigad, 61 in Ratnagiri, 536 in Sindhudurg, 101 in Pune, 27 in Kolhapur and six in Satara. A total of 12,500 people from Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Thane have been evacuated. Tree falling incidents and disruption in power supply have been reported across the state.

Thackeray said, despite the destruction in coastal districts, power supply to COVID-19 hospitals has not been disrupted and alternative supply arrangements are in place.

He also asked the district administration to immediately remove fallen trees, fallen power poles and even clear the internal roads leading to villages to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

Thackeray is expected to chair the State Disaster Management Authority in the next two to three days. He was to chair the same meeting on Monday, but it was postponed as the district administration was busy combating the cyclone.