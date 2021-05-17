Cyclone Tauktae: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reviews situation; over 12,000 people from coastal districts shifted

With the cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday took stock of the situation in Mumbai, Thane, and other coastal districts of the state. The storm is passing through the city and is expected to reach the Gujarat coast on Monday evening.
As a precautionary measure, the Maharashtra state administration shifted over 12,000 people living in the coastal areas of Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Raigad districts to safer places.
"12,420 people living in coastal stretches of Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Raigad districts have been shifted to safer places," an official statement read.
These include 3,896 people from the Ratnagiri district, 144 people from the Sindhudurg district, and 8,380 people from the Raigad district.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the situation in Mumbai, Thane, and neighbouring areas and instructed authorities to ensure that the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the region is not affected due to the cyclonic storm, the statement said.
A red alert has been issued for Raigad district, and an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, the statement said.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Tauktae, which has now intensified into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm", is likely to reach the Gujarat coast by Monday evening and cross the state coast between 8 pm and 11 pm.
Meanwhile, gusty winds and rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas overnight and on Monday morning as the cyclonic storm was heading towards Gujarat.