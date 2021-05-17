Cyclone Tauktae: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reviews situation; over 12,000 people from coastal districts shifted

With the cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday took stock of the situation in Mumbai, Thane, and other coastal districts of the state. The storm is passing through the city and is expected to reach the Gujarat coast on Monday evening.

As a precautionary measure, the Maharashtra state administration shifted over 12,000 people living in the coastal areas of Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Raigad districts to safer places.

"12,420 people living in coastal stretches of Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Raigad districts have been shifted to safer places," an official statement read.